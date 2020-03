We've seen photo frame speakers before, but this Brookstone version looks much, much classier. Gone is the birch-coloured 1970s-style wood, and in is a dark, black finish. The principal is the same: two photo frames that hold a 6" x 4" photo each, that also plug into your computer's USB port and act like speakers. Audiophiles won't enjoy the sound quality at all, but it's a neat integration of two things that are already on your desk. [Brookstone via Everything USB]