USB Memory Card Reader With Compact Mirror. Verdict: Wacky!

So, sometimes you need to check to see if your lipstick is okay, and sometimes you need to download data from a memory card. To do both of those you need a device to help you out. But why would you combine both devices into one gizmo? I suppose it could save space in your purse if you're a really habitual memory-card and mirror user. Anyway, this product reads a broad range of cards, except for Compact Flash, is just 6.4 x 5.6 x 2 cms, has built-in USB plug and you can always stash spare cards inside. Yours in grey or blue for US$15. [Gadget4All]