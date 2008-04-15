USB Memory Card Reader With Compact Mirror. Verdict: Wacky!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

So, sometimes you need to check to see if your lipstick is okay, and sometimes you need to download data from a memory card. To do both of those you need a device to help you out. But why would you combine both devices into one gizmo? I suppose it could save space in your purse if you're a really habitual memory-card and mirror user. Anyway, this product reads a broad range of cards, except for Compact Flash, is just 6.4 x 5.6 x 2 cms, has built-in USB plug and you can always stash spare cards inside. Yours in grey or blue for US$15. [Gadget4All]

