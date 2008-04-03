USB Hub With Magnetic Mount Sounds Like a Bad Idea

So at first glance what we have here looks like a well designed four-port USB hub, with a handy top-placed port for convenient thumb-drive plugging. It's not multicoloured, it doesn't have a photo frame built in, it doesn't transform. It's just a plain old hub. With magnetic mounting. Sorry, what? Magnetic mounting? So someone can stick it to their PC case? With magnets? Now, call me silly but that sounds a teeny bit daft. No? Someone might mess up their data with it. It costs US$15 from gadget4all. Update: So, it's supposed to be quite hard to damage data on a hard drive like this. Doesn't mean I haven't done it though. [Gadget4all via Pocket Lint]