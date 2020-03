This USB CapsLocker is slightly less cruel than the phantom keystroker, but the base idea is the same. Plug the USB device into one of the back ports of someone's computer and it will randomly hit the caps lock key at intervals between 30 seconds to eight minutes. The best part is how cheap and relatively easy it is to make, meaning that you can replace the ones you lose after your victims discover and break the old ones. [Macetech via Everything USB]