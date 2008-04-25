Updated iMacs Coming Next Week?

Geeksugar's got an interesting scoop on a supposed iMac refresh coming next week. Their guess is a speed bump and a storage increase, but the design will be exactly the same and will be priced the same as before. If you're curious whether or not their source is accurate, it's the same person that tipped them off to a MacBook and MacBook Pro refresh right before that actually happened. The tip was off by a slight detail (multitouch trackpad), but otherwise it was pretty legit. Unless you've got some stolen cash that you're dying to change into a computer today, we'd recommend waiting just to be safe. [Geeksugar]