How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Unlimited International Skyping For $9.95 a Month From the US/Canada to 34 Countries

Skype's latest US$9.95 international subscription plan seems fantastic if you're calling relatives or friends in other countries really often. Just pay US$9.95 a month and you'll be able to ring up landlines in one of 34 countries (mobile phones are only supported in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and Canada), and if you buy three months' worth of credit before June 1, you'll get one month for free. Super useful for when you've got older folks in other countries who don't really know how to use a computer to Skype with. Or if you don't want them to see over video chat that you've gained some weight. [Skype]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles