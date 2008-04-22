Unlimited International Skyping For $9.95 a Month From the US/Canada to 34 Countries

Skype's latest US$9.95 international subscription plan seems fantastic if you're calling relatives or friends in other countries really often. Just pay US$9.95 a month and you'll be able to ring up landlines in one of 34 countries (mobile phones are only supported in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and Canada), and if you buy three months' worth of credit before June 1, you'll get one month for free. Super useful for when you've got older folks in other countries who don't really know how to use a computer to Skype with. Or if you don't want them to see over video chat that you've gained some weight. [Skype]