How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

University Logo Tattoo on Human Hair: a Micro-Scale Rebellion?

What do you do if you have a focus ion beam microscope normally used to make nano-devices, a scanning electron microscope and some spare time? Well, you etch your university logo onto a human hair, of course! At least, if you're the Engineering Dept at McMaster University you do. It's not the smallest logo ever— that's an IBM one with 35 xenon atoms, I believe. But it's possibly the ickiest, and it's certainly high resolution. Impressive. We've only got one quibble: the uni logo, guys? I'm sure Giz readers would be more imaginative.

Now, this is done on a plucked hair by steering a beam of gallium ions over the surface to etch the 20-micron logo into the hair cells. But imagine you really could have your hair tattooed. No-one would see it, it would be just like painting the pilot inside a plastic aeroplane model: you'd know it was there. What would you have?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Not imaginative enough for you? Suggestions in the comments, then. [BBGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles