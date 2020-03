Sure, you could wear a raincoat if you don't feel like carrying an umbrella, but does it really keep you dry? I didn't think so. And are raincoats "the wings for your arms"? No. UFO Cap does all of that and more, like keep away pesky girls asking you out for drinks. Sadly, it's Korea-only for now, but I'm pretty sure they'll be glad to ship one to you. [UFO Cap via io9]