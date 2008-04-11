Twinkle, the iPhone Twitter Client, Adds Location Features

Twitter Fans: an iPhone client called Twinkle was just released on Installer.app. What's the difference between Twinkle and other apps? It's true that you can let the world know that you're getting a haircut or some taxi zoomed past you without stopping on any client, but Twinkle lets you use the iPhone's location feature to add location data to your tweets. Not only that, there's a "near me" feature that can show you tweets from people within X miles of you, which is good for organising a meetup or party. Location information is only visible from Twinkle and not on the Twitter website, unfortunately. Hit the link to see how you install it on your jailbroken iPhone, then follow me (diskopo) for some good times. [Just Another iPhone Blog via Tech Digest]

Note: It looks like Twinkle automatically adds "Twinkleking" (their official user) to your followed list, which isn't cool. Remember to remove this if you don't want to follow them.