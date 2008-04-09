Tu Fin Combines the Elliptical Machine with a Rowboat for Some Reason

Do you love elliptical machines at the gym but just hate how darn stationary they are? I feel you. Not moving while you're exercising just makes exercise that much more boring. Well, luckily for you, some crazy inventors have slapped an elliptical machine on top of a boat and dubbed it the Tu Fin. Sure, it's not clear just how you'll steer a boat while using a workout machine, and I'm sure actually rowing a boat would be just as good an exercise, if not better, but hey! It's an elliptical machine on a boat! How can you say no? [Product Page via Yanko Design]