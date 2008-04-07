Triforce Touchscreen Pointer Combines Tchotchke With Surprising Functionality

The Triforce Touchscreen Pointer is a marketing ploy destined for swag-bag oblivion, but it could also be a rare case where functionality and tchotchke coalesce into something genuinely useful. First, the lanyard-pointer from Specialdesign eliminates the act of fumbling with your PDA's lanky stylus. Second, the lanyard means no more dropped devices. Finally, when Specialdesign promises the Triforce pairs up with "hip hop" devices you just know the transformation from vanilla roadwarrior to white party-throwing music mogul is close at hand. No info on pricing, sorry. [Triforce, via GeekAlerts]