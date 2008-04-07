How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Triforce Touchscreen Pointer Combines Tchotchke With Surprising Functionality

The Triforce Touchscreen Pointer is a marketing ploy destined for swag-bag oblivion, but it could also be a rare case where functionality and tchotchke coalesce into something genuinely useful. First, the lanyard-pointer from Specialdesign eliminates the act of fumbling with your PDA's lanky stylus. Second, the lanyard means no more dropped devices. Finally, when Specialdesign promises the Triforce pairs up with "hip hop" devices you just know the transformation from vanilla roadwarrior to white party-throwing music mogul is close at hand. No info on pricing, sorry. [Triforce, via GeekAlerts]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles