Transparent Display Concept Proves There's a Use for Anything



The clip shows a completely transparent screen, which actually functions as the laptops display panel. It's a cool idea, and one we have seen before, but don't you think it is ultimately pointless? If the concept ever saw the light of day, the technology would be distracting and counter productive in a home setting. Talking of day light, that would prove quite a problem, shining right through and blinding your dumb arse while you were trying to read a PDF or something similar. Mind you, if you're a soldier in war situation, it probably helps to see what's going on behind your screen. Apparently, there's a use for anything. [Youtube]