Touchscreen Satellite Phone Is as Beautiful as a Normal Mobile

I could say that Mobile Satellite Ventures' touchscreen offering is nice for a satellite phone. But screw that, this thing just looks nice, period. The L-Series phone is .6 inches thick, slides up to reveal a 0-9 keypad, has Wi-Fi and also works on cellular bands. The strangely-familiar interface of the homescreen looks as nice as any smartphone, and has drawn comparisons to the the satellite phone used in LOST. Unfortunately, Desmond won't be tracking Penny down with this thing anytime soon, because MSV won't drop the phone until 2010, satellite service will only cover North America and it doesn't have a quick launch icon for the wonderful works of Mr. Charles Dickens. Seems like a waste to me, brotha. [Gearlog]