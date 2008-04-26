Touchscreen Linux Motorola A810 Smartphone Hits FCC

Linux smartphones from Moto aren't new tricks, but they've mostly graced international markets while we get barraged with RAZRs, RKRS and Qs. That might change with the A810, a Linux-based touchscreener that zoomed through the FCC. Few hardware buttons, with onscreen keyboard and handwriting recognition, along with an FM radio. Usually FCC field trips indicate a request to board the starship USA, but it's missing the GSM 850MHz band used in the US market, so it's a little iffy. [FCC via MobileBurn]