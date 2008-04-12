Touch Interactive DVD Player Looks Like the Lamp iMacs

Apple may have strayed away from design that looks like a table lamp, but Touch Interactive is having none of that. Their Hybrid DVD Player and Display unit has the same weiner tip base as the old iMac, but instead of a levered arm attached to the display, this goes straight up and out. We may not have much use for an all-in-one DVD player unit around our houses, but dentist's offices, rich people's kitchens and sperm banks have much different needs than we do. [Touch Interactive via Cyber Theater]