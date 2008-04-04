Toshiba's new Neoball-Z Real Pride bulbs are actually fluorescent lamps that ditch the hideous corkscrew shape in favour of a more traditional design. However, the big news is that their life span is rated at 12,000 hours. That's 1.2 times better than similar existing products and about 12 times better than an incandescent bulb. Power consumption has been rated at a money-saving 10 watts and it will be available in warm white, day white and daylight flavours starting on July 1st. No pricing information has been announced. [Tech On]
Toshiba's New Light Bulbs Have a 12,000 Hour Life-Span
