Toshiba's new Neoball-Z Real Pride bulbs are actually fluorescent lamps that ditch the hideous corkscrew shape in favour of a more traditional design. However, the big news is that their life span is rated at 12,000 hours. That's 1.2 times better than similar existing products and about 12 times better than an incandescent bulb. Power consumption has been rated at a money-saving 10 watts and it will be available in warm white, day white and daylight flavours starting on July 1st. No pricing information has been announced. [Tech On]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

