Not everything was about the stunning A-10 Warthog at last week's Top Gun 2008 competition, the largest R/C event in the world. 10,000 people watched the 120 invitation-only R/C airplanes competition—which included everything from from World War I Fokker fighters to WW2's Mustangs and Lightnings to Vietnam War's Phantoms, and plenty of civil aviation models. Gigantic gallery of this year's edition after the jump.

[Video and images courtesy of Bob Parrish]