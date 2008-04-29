TomTom 130, 130s, 330, 330s: One and XL Redesigned, Stow-Away Mount

Today TomTom announces all new TomTom One and XL navigators. The software doesn't appear to be any different, but the exteriors have been streamlined even further, and the company introduced a new EasyPort mount that can stow-away in the back of the device itself, so you don't have to worry about leaving your mount in the car. TomTom also revamped the audio system, so that commands are "even more loud and clear at all times"—apparently previous versions sounded too garbled or weak, but not anymore.

When they come out in May, the baseline 3.5" TomTom One 130 will still list for US$200, while a step-up with text to speech (in other words, reading of street names and highway numbers) is US$250. The 4.3" widescreen TomTom XL has dropped in price, though: the 330 costs US$250, and the 330S with text-to-speech is at US$300. If you really just want to save money, the old TomTom One 3rd Edition currently lists for US$170, while supplies last of course.

TomTom was in the news lately for having taken a beating in the first quarter of the year, profit down from $70.3 million to $12 million in year over year comparison. Keeping prices low certainly won't boost profits, though it might help to increase its flagging overall revenues. The real issue for us gadget fiends is that these minor updates, with no major change to the TomTom user interface in many years, makes the company look unable to conceive of radical new ideas as the GPS market gets crazier, and starts to include BlackBerrys and, dare I add, iPhones. I like TomTom well enough for getting from point A to point B, but I am not seeing any kind of long-term survival strategy here. [TomTom]