Toast One Cures Burnt-Hand-Grabbing-Toast-Itis

The Toast One is so simple; it's a toaster that flips upside down to release the crunchy goodness straight onto your plate. Why hasn't anyone thought of this before? Sure, Jesus may be right in raising alarm about the dramatic increase of crumb concentration in your life, but the dangerous dance of the knife-fork quick grab will long be forgotten, and who'd pass up that opportunity?

The control for the toaster is located on the shoulder of the device, utilising a swanky touch sensitive panel to start and stop toasting action, which adds a chic minimalist touch to the design. So, what's the downside? It does one slice at a time, and it may not be ideal for every situation. Itchy. [Toast One via Oh Gizmo]