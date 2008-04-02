How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Toast One Cures Burnt-Hand-Grabbing-Toast-Itis

The Toast One is so simple; it's a toaster that flips upside down to release the crunchy goodness straight onto your plate. Why hasn't anyone thought of this before? Sure, Jesus may be right in raising alarm about the dramatic increase of crumb concentration in your life, but the dangerous dance of the knife-fork quick grab will long be forgotten, and who'd pass up that opportunity?

The control for the toaster is located on the shoulder of the device, utilising a swanky touch sensitive panel to start and stop toasting action, which adds a chic minimalist touch to the design. So, what's the downside? It does one slice at a time, and it may not be ideal for every situation. Itchy. [Toast One via Oh Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles