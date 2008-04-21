Toast Mattress Perfect For Hot, Buttery Afternoon Delights

Sure, Wilson, there is plenty of information out there today on flat toasters, but what about mattresses that look like toast? You didn't consider that, did you? Well, worry not, because I'm here to serve up this toasty, delectable looking 1.8m by 2.1m Inflatable Toast Mattress to top off our crispy brunch coverage for the day. Don't let the looks fool you though. Since this toast is made of rubber, not wheat, it is more for the sleepy, not the hungry. Sleeping with a knife and butter is optional but not recommended, since the Inflatable Toast Mattress retails for US$170. [Archie McPhee via Fabulist]