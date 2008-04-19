T-Mobile's 3G Network Rolling Out May in NYC, Coincides With 3G HTC Touch Dual?

We've been waiting for 3G on T-Mobile longer than we've been waiting for The Police to get back together, and it looks like May will be the month that all this patience finally pays off. TmoNews is pegging the first launch to be in NYC, and spreading to the rest of the country's major cities throughout the rest of 2008 (list after the jump). Of course, it's just a rumour so far, but it does seem to coincide with this HTC Touch Dual Into Mobile found on the FCC, which is supposedly headed toward T-Mobile and features 3G HSDPA. We'll post as we learn more, though we're hopeful that this could finally be it for T-Mobile users to not pull down mobile data at 1996 dial-up speeds. [FCC via IntoMobile - TmoNews]
New York City
Austin
NJ and Long Island
Las Vagas
Minneapolis
Miami
Dallas
Chicago
Houston
Philadelphia
Denver
Detroit
Orlando
Kansas city
Atlanta
Los Angeles
New England
Portland
Sacramento
San Diego
Seattle
Washington DC
San Francisco
Birmingham
Memphis
Tampa
Phoenix