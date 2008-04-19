T-Mobile's 3G Network Rolling Out May in NYC, Coincides With 3G HTC Touch Dual?

We've been waiting for 3G on T-Mobile longer than we've been waiting for The Police to get back together, and it looks like May will be the month that all this patience finally pays off. TmoNews is pegging the first launch to be in NYC, and spreading to the rest of the country's major cities throughout the rest of 2008 (list after the jump). Of course, it's just a rumour so far, but it does seem to coincide with this HTC Touch Dual Into Mobile found on the FCC, which is supposedly headed toward T-Mobile and features 3G HSDPA. We'll post as we learn more, though we're hopeful that this could finally be it for T-Mobile users to not pull down mobile data at 1996 dial-up speeds. [FCC via IntoMobile - TmoNews]

New York City

Austin

NJ and Long Island

Las Vagas

Minneapolis

Miami

Dallas

Chicago

Houston

Philadelphia

Denver

Detroit

Orlando

Kansas city

Atlanta

Los Angeles

New England

Portland

Sacramento

San Diego

Seattle

Washington DC

San Francisco

Birmingham

Memphis

Tampa

Phoenix