TiVo Spread Internationally via Gemstar-TV Guide

TiVo has just made a patent licence agreement with Gemstar-TV Guide in order for the latter to deploy TiVo service in international markets. In regular language, that means TiVo service is coming to other countries, but may be either in actual TiVo boxes or as just software in a third-party box. Either way, chances are that it has features like Amazon Unbox are very low. Hit the jump for the full release.

AU: Not sure how this effects the Aussie rollout of TiVo... I'll try and find out today and update later.

LOS ANGELES & ALVISO, Calif., Apr 08, 2008 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Gemstar-TV Guide (NASDAQ: GMST), a leading media, entertainment and technology company, and TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO), the creator of and a leader in television services for digital video recorders (DVR), today announced that they have entered into a new patent licence agreement for retail products and certain service provider deployments of the TiVo(R) service in international markets. This agreement expands the existing relationship between the companies, which previously included a patent licence from Gemstar-TV Guide for TiVo's retail distribution and service provider deployments in North America.

"We are pleased to complete this agreement with TiVo," said Samir Armaly, executive vice president, licensing and intellectual property, Gemstar-TV Guide. "As TiVo seeks to expand its business internationally, it can now operate under a licence for our international interactive program guide patent portfolio. This agreement further underscores the value of our intellectual property throughout the world."

"International interest in TiVo is at an all time high as retailers and service providers globally seek to deliver the TiVo service as a way to differentiate their video products," said Joshua Danovitz, vice president and general manager, International at TiVo. "In most instances, our partners are seeking a one-stop solution that provides the industry's leading personal video recorder experience without the need to acquire separate licenses for third party intellectual property. Through this arrangement with Gemstar-TV Guide we have made deployment of TiVo even more seamless for our growing portfolio of international partners."