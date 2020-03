One of ThinkGeek's many fantastic April Fool's products is now becoming real, following the same path as the 8-bit Tie last year. This one, the Personal Soundtrack Shirt, takes a little bit more engineering effort than a tie, so if you're interested in one you'll have to put yourself on their notification list. But think of it, being able to blast the Imperial March or Magnificent Seven theme or the Get Smart theme whenever you enter a room? That's what we call quality. [Think Geek]