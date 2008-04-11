How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

There's No Place Like Home, Even If It's Upside-Down Or Suspended in Mid-Air

PointClickHome took a look at 15 incredible houses that defy physics, conventional design, and every zoning law imaginable. We were most fond of this upside-down house from Poland—the builder's statement against Communism, apparently—as well as a house that turns towards the sun in winter and away during the summer and the Ukrainian "Floating Castle" that looks like it's supported by four toothpicks. See our most gadgetastic favourites in the gallery, then go to PCH for the full roundup. [PointClickHome via Curbly]

Free Spirit Houses (British Columbia, Canada)Heliotrope Rotating House (Freiburg, Germany)Rozak House (Darwin, Australia) Rozak House (Darwin, Australia)Single Hausz (Anywhere)Pod House (New Rochelle, New York)Floating Castle (Ukraine)

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles