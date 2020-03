Don't get me wrong, I like where the designer behind this tracksuit bed concept is coming from. Having the ability to comfortably rest just about anywhere is definitely a positive feature—but the flaw here is not in the concept, it is in the execution. Powder blue tracksuits are not flattering—and stuffing them with padding does not help matters. Gimme a high tech solution that doesn't make me look like a crazy senior citizen and I'm all over it. [no puedo creer via Coolbuzz via Gearfuse]