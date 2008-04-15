The Steve Jobs Photoshop Gallery of Good, Evil, and Awkwardness

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yet again, the results of a Gizmodo Photoshop contest prove just how warped and twisted the minds of Giz readers are. The most recent challenge: use your skills to depict Steve Jobs as either good or evil. The results ranged from inspired to unsettling to confusing to borderline-offensive, which is just what any good Photoshop contest should end up with. Now, my friends, onward to the Gallery of Champions! Let's see what your fellow readers created. I apologise in advance to Steve and to all of your brains for what you're about to see.

AU: Congrats to Adamnfish, who represented Giz AU with his entry. Awesome job on Jobs!

Anthony_Nelzintyler_maplebackAaron_LevineAndre_BrownTimur_YesilfilizTegan_Snydertimothy_dizonTHANH_HUYNHshane_linShai_DahanRyan_GriffisRobert_SchowengerdtRavi_Lakhotia_3rob_kearneyPhong_Trannut_bastard4Nicholas_AdelmanMichael_VuMichael_VorgitchJustin_VanbibberDean_HekseskuddDean_Hekseskudd2donald_sutherlandjohn_vasquezjohnny_vasquezJohn_SciarrinoJohn_ChabiorJared_WeinstockJoe_LeasureJason_Kobilka2joe_23521jm_vasquezJason_KobilkaGreg_Reesedavin_fanclint_bothacolo_acunadavid_fugateChristian_RohrChris_PalianChris_KingCade_Goldenbergnut_bastard3Adolf_Heduardo_galvaniAdamnfishdouglas_bowlingmichael_valdezmike_valdezmark_dirtyuncle

