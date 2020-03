Ok, it may not be an officially licensed product, but the term Lego-esque certainly applies to this desktop calendar. In true Lego style, the sections can be stacked and configured into any pattern you choose—and changing the date is as simple as smacking the top of each brick. And we all know that relieving some stress by smacking something at the office can be good thing...except when it is a face and/or arse. Available for around $27 US. [Early Adopter via TFTS via Uberreview]