The Shiniest Pebble: Samsung's S2 MP3 Player

On paper, the Samsung YP-S2 is just another shuffle-beater, a 1GB player for US$39. But in person, it's the most stylish of its class, in five colours, including those below and a white with faux marble grain. (Sadly Samsung didn't have that one on hand.) It charges via a removable USB dongle that plugs right into the 35mm headphone jack, saving space—just don't lose the extra piece. It's not fully see-through, like Sony's similar OLED-screen MP3 players, but it does have a glowing multicoloured LED that is supposed to indicate status. As you can see in the gallery, it's not totally fingerprint-proof, but US$39 doesn't guarantee perfection. [Samsung]