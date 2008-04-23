How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Shiniest Pebble: Samsung's S2 MP3 Player

On paper, the Samsung YP-S2 is just another shuffle-beater, a 1GB player for US$39. But in person, it's the most stylish of its class, in five colours, including those below and a white with faux marble grain. (Sadly Samsung didn't have that one on hand.) It charges via a removable USB dongle that plugs right into the 35mm headphone jack, saving space—just don't lose the extra piece. It's not fully see-through, like Sony's similar OLED-screen MP3 players, but it does have a glowing multicoloured LED that is supposed to indicate status. As you can see in the gallery, it's not totally fingerprint-proof, but US$39 doesn't guarantee perfection. [Samsung]

Samsung YP-S2 MP3 player with USB jack insertedSamsung YP-S2 MP3 player controlsSamsung YP-S2 MP3 players stackedSamsung YP-S2 MP3 player USB dongleSamsung YP-S2 MP3 player 35mm jackSamsung YP-S2 MP3 player side

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles