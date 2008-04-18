The PS3 and the Wii Get LCDs For "Portable" Gaming

I don't know why anyone would want to port around an entire PS3, but now you can thanks to Clearvision's new LCD attachment. And don't worry Nintendo fans, you haven't been left out of the fun, because China Vaison has developed a similar screen for the Wii console. Both screens measure 7 inches and feature integrated speakers along with a convenient flip-top design. The Wii version (and presumably the PS3 version) also take component outputs. Still, they both pale in comparison to the 12-inch XBox 360 version released last year. [SM and CV via Kotaku and TFTS]