The Original Messenger Bag Might Still Be the Best

While we are adorned with the latest and greatest in trendy, designer messenger bags, J.Crew has recreated and rereleased the original. Modelled after the U.S. Postal Service's standard bag from 1868 until the 1970s (before they ditched timeless style and durability for blue nylon), "the original" leather postal messenger features fine leather reminiscent of the favourite baseball glove we never had, along with a secure buckle strap to keep your valuables safe. At 15" wide, we think it will fit many 'a laptop. But for US$795, a less-historical-more-practical inner lining would be nice. [jcrew via gizmodude]