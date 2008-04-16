How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Official Caddyshack Putter Just Slays The Golphers

Some see Caddyshack as the ultimate '80s comedy. The more enlightened have realised its truer potential as the greatest golf (and life) instructional video of all time. Now, for the low price of US$249, you can take Ty Webb's (Chevy Chase's) putting philosophy to the green with the Official Caddyshack Putter. Every time you remove the programmed cover of this 100% steel milled putter, a lousy Ty Webb impersonator himself will say, "Na na na na, be the ball." Needless to mention, it probably won't do much to improve your game, but the annoyance factor could certainly add a few strokes to the guys you are betting against. [product]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles