The Official Caddyshack Putter Just Slays The Golphers

Some see Caddyshack as the ultimate '80s comedy. The more enlightened have realised its truer potential as the greatest golf (and life) instructional video of all time. Now, for the low price of US$249, you can take Ty Webb's (Chevy Chase's) putting philosophy to the green with the Official Caddyshack Putter. Every time you remove the programmed cover of this 100% steel milled putter, a lousy Ty Webb impersonator himself will say, "Na na na na, be the ball." Needless to mention, it probably won't do much to improve your game, but the annoyance factor could certainly add a few strokes to the guys you are betting against.