The Most Ghetto Car Stereo Ever Makes Duct Taped Windows Seem Classy

We've no idea how old this image is—it's probably been floating around the internet for a while—but unless we see any other possible entries, we're going to award this the Most Ghetto Car Stereo Ever trophy. If you've got an old beater from the 1970s or '80s, you can actually make your own! I know! It's seriously making a statement to potential stereo thieves. A statement that says, "really, your self-esteem is low enough that you'll steal THIS? How about I just give you five bucks and we call it even?" [My Confined Space via Gearfuse via Tech Digest]