I used to think kids playing the recorder was the worst "music" ever. Wrong. Russian-American artists Vitaly Komar and Alex Melamid conducted a poll a few years back of the music people hated the most, like holiday music, harps and bossanova synths. And they've compiled all of that, and much, much more that into a single 23-minute long song odyssey of sonic suck. But you should listen to it. Why? Opera rapping. Opera. Rapping. Starts at the 1:40 mark. [The Most Unwanted Song via Listening Post]