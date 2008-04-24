Doctor Who fans can now get their hands on the Master's laser screwdriver. Darth Vader to the Time Lord's Luke (father-son relationship aside), the Master's laser screwdriver is more powerful than Doctor Who's—well, that's what you'd think, wouldn't you? Although you can get a simultaneous blast from all three laser barrels, not to mention the Pew Pew Pew, it's not multi-talented like the Doctor's version. Can you write a list for the weekly shop with this version? No you can't. Those eight-and-a-half inches of pleasure (when extended) will set you back US$18.99. [ThinkGeek]