How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Master's Laser Screwdriver Turns Doctor Who into Doctor Pew Pew Pew

Doctor Who fans can now get their hands on the Master's laser screwdriver. Darth Vader to the Time Lord's Luke (father-son relationship aside), the Master's laser screwdriver is more powerful than Doctor Who's—well, that's what you'd think, wouldn't you? Although you can get a simultaneous blast from all three laser barrels, not to mention the Pew Pew Pew, it's not multi-talented like the Doctor's version. Can you write a list for the weekly shop with this version? No you can't. Those eight-and-a-half inches of pleasure (when extended) will set you back US$18.99. [ThinkGeek]

drwho_laser_screwdriver_inhand.jpgdrwho_laser_screwdriver_collapsed.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles