Forget hiding your liquor or handguns, books are for computers now! With the laptop book, designer Kyle Bean attempts to make a statement about how society is becoming more virtual—something about not reading books I think. I was too busy looking at the pictures to get the whole story. At any rate, it appears that the actual device is nothing more than a simple lit screen and a CD slipped between the pages, but it certainly makes for an interesting concept. [Yanko Design]