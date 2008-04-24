The Idiotic Shipping Hall of Shame and a Call to Online Retailers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yesterday, I asked you guys to send in pictures of examples of wasteful shipping habits from online retailers that you've bought things from. You came through in spades. When you see just one example of Dell sending a flash drive in a box big enough for a laptop you think it's an amusing fluke or a mistake; but when you see this many, you know it's a pattern. Take a look at the Hall of Shame below, and then let's figure out how to change this lousy practice.

AppleAnonymous UK Big BoxWacom replacement penAmazonOfficeMax (a single SD card is inside)SephoraMore AmazonInvitrogen.comOffice DepotAmazonSprintDellBuy.comAmazon yet againSome car dealer's parts deptBarnes and Noble (Math calendars FTW)XeroxPetCoAppleAmazon!NewEggOfficeDepot

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

