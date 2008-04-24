The Idiotic Shipping Hall of Shame and a Call to Online Retailers

Yesterday, I asked you guys to send in pictures of examples of wasteful shipping habits from online retailers that you've bought things from. You came through in spades. When you see just one example of Dell sending a flash drive in a box big enough for a laptop you think it's an amusing fluke or a mistake; but when you see this many, you know it's a pattern. Take a look at the Hall of Shame below, and then let's figure out how to change this lousy practice.

