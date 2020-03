This is the "Who Did It?" clock. Every hour that there's light, on the hour, it farts. When the lights are out it'll refrain from waking you up with flatulence, leaving that to you and/or your bedmate. I'd say that this is a great way to see exactly how long you'll find farts funny, but something tells me that for many of us, the answer to that question is "always." [Product Page via Nerd Approved]