This unique foosball table dubbed "Toto Treme Terra" is a project recently unearthed by designer Chelpa Ferro. Not much is known about the hardware fitted into this thing, but it certainly does look intimidating. What we do know is that it results in a game of foosball with some unique sound effects. An audio clip is available on the project page link—but it would be a pity if that was all those speakers were used for. [Project Page via VVORK via Likecool]