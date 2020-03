Using an old keyboard as his palette and a mixture of markers, pens and knick-knacks lying around the house as his mediums, Flickr user Divine Harvester managed to create something that can only be described as "keyboard vomit." The K3YB04RD, as it has been dubbed, may not be the prettiest peripheral out there, but it certainly has to be in the running for the most personalised. [Flickr via Make via about:blank]