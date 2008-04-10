The Future of Broadband: We're Totally Screwed

As turtle-tastic as broadband is in the US compared to Asia, other than Time Warner's experiment to charge by the byte, at least consumption-based billing has mostly been a problem for Canadians. Until now. Justin from Bend, Oregon just sent us his ISP's new pricing plan, which makes Time Warner's look supremely generous: US$55 a month buys you a measly 50GB running at a respectable 16Mbps downstream. If you run over, it's an extra US$1.50 per GB. We hope Bend residents aren't huge fans of iTunes rentals—they'll chew through your allowance mighty quick. Welcome to what's shaping up to be the scary future of broadband in this country: It'll be faster, but it's either going to be filtered, slowed down or capped.

AU: They think they've got it bad... 50GB for 16mbps at $55 sounds fantastic compared to what I'm on. What about you guys?

[BendBroadband]