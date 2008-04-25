The 99-Cent iPod Radio Cheapo Knock-Off of the Year

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last week, Stephen Gerding of the Kung-Fu Rodeo blog found this 99-cent iPod lookalike radio in his corner store. There are two buttons on the "click" "wheel." One for scan, another for reset, and you've got to marvel at the technology they must have used for the full-colour screen. Unboxed pic below.

Oh. It's a stuck-on picture. Jobso must be quaking in his boots. The radio comes with earphones and a handy carrying strap, just so you don't drop it on the sidewalk and see its guts (which are probably made of cardboard) spill out. Still, Stephen's psyched, because the thing works quite well.
