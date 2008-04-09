Thanko Face Mask Cools You With Fan, Ties You to USB Socket

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ever feel the need to wear a face mask? Ever felt hot inside one? Well, Thanko's new fan-cooled mask may be just the ticket, with its USB power. USB? I've only ever worn a face mask when working with chemicals, and I've never strolled around in public wearing one. Both of which, presumably, would be difficult when wearing this, as you'd be stuck within the 51-inch cord length from a USB socket. So... useful for filtering smog in an urban cybercafé in high summer? Made of soft silicon, with a quiet variable-speed fan, it's out in Japan for about US$24. [Thanko via ASCII]

