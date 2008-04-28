TG Sambo's LLuon, Another iMac-Styled PC to Hit US

Just the other day we were showing you the very iMac-esque Fujitsu all-in-one desktop PC, and now there's news that TG Sambo are making their own similar machine dubbed Lluon. It's got a built-in 22-inch screen and right-mounted DVD-drive, and the usual array of ports and sockets shared between the rear and side. It looks a little fatter than an iMac, though we've got no real details other than the photos to go from. Available at first in Korea, it's going to be released in the US through Best Buy. [AVING]