Ten-Inch Version of Eee PC to Come, Says Asustek CEO

The Eee PC will be available in a ten-inch version, says Asustek CEO. Speaking at the launch of the Eee PC 900 in Taiwan, Jerry Shen said that customers were clamouring for bigger keyboards for the lightweight laptop. "The feedback we've received from users has been great," claimed the CEO at a press conference. "Many have asked us for bigger screens and better usability. That's what made us start developing the Eee PC 900." Although he declined to name a release date or a potential price for the ten-incher, the larger size will probably bring the price up quite considerably. [PC World]