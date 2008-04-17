Technics vs. Marvel Shirts Are Perhaps the Most Incredible Shirts Ever

Even though our (pretend) DJ days were over back in college, we still have a fond spot in our hearts for Technics and their beautiful equipment. The Technics 1200s are legendary DJ gadgets after all, so when we saw that the company actually issued a series of shirts featuring Marvel characters behind the decks, our various body parts exploded. It's hard to tell which one is the best, but we're going to go with either Iron Man or Captain America, though the Captain Britain vs. Captain America one has its charms as well. If they weren't US$50 each, we'd stock up on one apiece. [DMCWorld via Audio Junkies]