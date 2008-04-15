Tech Jobs Available On Jobreel

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You read Giz, so you've got to be a pretty tech savvy guy. Hell, you might even be technical at work. Who knows? It's a crazy world we live in.

Anyway, if you are a technical-type person at work and you're looking for a new job - maybe because your current gig isn't technical enough - there's a new site designed specifically for you.

Jobreel only posts ads direct from employers, so you know who you could be working for before you bother filling out an application form.

It's a fairly simple design, but it offers RSS feeds for their job categories, which takes most of the hard work out of jobhunting. And as most technical people know, hard work is overrated.

And if you're an employer looking for a technical person to join your team, placing ads are currently free (for a limited time). It's simple and useful - kind of like Giz.

[Jobreel]

