Targus Speaker Book Brings Compact Tuneage: No Reading Involved

Finding a way to make portable speakers truly portable has proven difficult for manufacturers over the years. This new Speaker Book represents Targus' stab at a solution. The unique design features flat, foldable NXT speakers that can connect to just about anything using via a standard 3.5-millimeter cable. It can also be powered up via USB, or four AAA batteries. Unfortunately those of us in the states won't be able to test it out anytime soon—the Speaker Book is slated for a UK only release early this summer. [i4u via Crave]