Talking Tissue Box Doubles Your Pain

When you're ill, sneezing all about the place and with enough mucus in your esophagus to grow a bacterial colony big enough to take over the world, the last thing you need is the Talking Tissue Box. Why? Well, all it does is either cough or sneeze each time you reach out for a tissue. Having a cold, you're probably in the best position to know what coughing and sneezing sound like, so your not going to want this tissue box bastard seemingly mocking you. If you ask our opinion, keep the two AA batteries for your Wiimote and stash the US$19.99 asking price for your yearly stock of Robitussin. [Product Page via Nerd Approved]