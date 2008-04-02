T Pities Fool Who Bids on Hacked Fujitsu U810 With Live Virus "Still Present"

Shane Macaulay, the hacker who beat a Vista-powered Fujitsu in last week's CanSec West PWN 2 OWN contest has listed the UMPC—with virus "still likely present"—on eBay. Some say this might be Macaulay's idea of a joke, but T doesn't think it's funny when hackers joke around with exploits, especially an Adobe Flash exploit that might "affect 90 percent of computers worldwide." Mac's alleged rationale:

This laptop is a good case study for any forensics group/company/individual that wants to prove how cool they are, and a live example, not canned of what a typical incident responce sitchiation [sic]would look like.

Note: We can't spot an April 1 listing of any Fujitsu U810 on eBay. [InfoWorld]