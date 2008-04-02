T Pities Fool Who Bids on Hacked Fujitsu U810 With Live Virus "Still Present"

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Shane Macaulay, the hacker who beat a Vista-powered Fujitsu in last week's CanSec West PWN 2 OWN contest has listed the UMPC—with virus "still likely present"—on eBay. Some say this might be Macaulay's idea of a joke, but T doesn't think it's funny when hackers joke around with exploits, especially an Adobe Flash exploit that might "affect 90 percent of computers worldwide." Mac's alleged rationale:

This laptop is a good case study for any forensics group/company/individual that wants to prove how cool they are, and a live example, not canned of what a typical incident responce sitchiation [sic]would look like.

Note: We can't spot an April 1 listing of any Fujitsu U810 on eBay. [InfoWorld]

