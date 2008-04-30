How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Synology's New RAID NAS Servers Claimed as Fastest Non-PC NAS

Synology's new SATA NAS servers offer up to 4TB storage capacity and Synology is claiming they're the fastest non-PC RAID 5 NAS servers there are. The desktop Disk Station DS508 takes five hot-swappable drives, while the rack-style Rack Station RS408 fits in four drives for up to 3TB RAID 5 capacity.

The RS408RP is the same, but has backup power supply in case of power outage. Users supply their own drives. All have 49MB/second read, 30MB+/sec write speeds and have 8W CPU power consumption, making them much more eco-friendly than similar systems which draw up to 80W.

While they're aimed at small businesses, the fast speeds mean they may well appeal to gamers with powerful setups. The desktop DS508 is available in June for US$1,029.95, the rack versions for US$1,499.95 and US$1,799.95 from July. [Synology]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles